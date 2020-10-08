Kazakhstan weather forecast for Oct 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional fog, strong wind and ice are in store for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather forecaster Kazhydromet, East Kazakhstan, as well as Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions in the afternoon are to brace for strong wind at 15-20 mps.

Fog is to coat Kostanay region here and there, while wind blowing up to 18 mps is to predicted to hit at day time.

Occasional fog, ice and strong wind at 15-20 mps are to hit Karaganda region.

Akmola and Pavlodar regions are to brace for fog and ice.

Fog is to blanket Zhambyl, Almaty, North Kazakhstan regions locally.

Frosts are to hit Almaty, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions here and there in the nighttime, with the temperature dropping to 1-5 degrees Celsius.

High fire hazard is to persist in much of Turkestan, Kyzylorda as well as parts of Zhambyl, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.