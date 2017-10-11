Kazakhstan weather forecast for October 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Wednesday, October 11.

According to the forecasters, fair and dry weather will persist across most of Kazakhstan's territory. Some precipitation will be possible only overnight and in the morning in the west. Winds will strengthen in a number of regions on Wednesday, causing dust storms in the south. Fog will blanket northern and eastern parts of the country.

Strong winds up to 20-25 m/s will hit Almaty region on Wednesday.

In Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan, as well as in the afternoon in Karaganda region, winds will increase to 15-20 m/s.

Fog is expected in North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East-Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning.