Kazakhstan weather forecast for Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The anticyclone will cause dry weather in most of Kazakhstan, except for the western, eastern and southeastern parts of the country. Patchy fog, strong wind, and dust storm are expected, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps. In addition, Kyzylorda region will see a dust storm.



In Atyrau region, 15-20 mps strong wind and dust storm are predicted.



In West Kazakhstan region, there will be hail and 15-20 mps wind.



In Turkestan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions, the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 mps. Besides, Zhambyl region will see patches of fog.



Patchy fog is expected in East Kazakhstan region in the morning.