Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Large and cold anti-cyclone will bring mostly dry weather to Kazakhstan September 14. Western, eastern regions will be under the impact of cyclonic activity and atmospheric fronts, which will cause rains and thunderstorms. Wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s across the country, gusting sometimes to 23-28m/s in southwestern and southeastern regions. Dust storms will hit southern areas.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, in western areas of Atyrau region, in southeastern areas of West Kazakhstan region, in southern and eastern parts of Aktobe region, as well as in eastern, southern areas of Ulytau region.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +2+4°C at night, +15+17°C in the daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s, +11+13°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +11+13°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime.



