Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 21, the territory of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of the large anti-cyclone, which will bring mostly dry weather to the country, Kazhydromet meteorological service says.

Frontal-type precipitation (rains and thunderstorms) will hit western, southwestern regions. Wind speed will rise across the republic. Dust storms will hit eastern areas.

Fire risk will be extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, in southern, eastern areas of Aktobe region, in northern, central parts of Almaty region, in northwestern, northern and eastern areas of Abai region, and in central part of Pavlodar region.

A high fire risk is also issued for Kostanay region.

Nighttime ground frost to -2°C is forecast in northern half of Karaganda region, northeastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region, and northern part of Abai region.



