Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 23

Unstable weather with rain, thunderstorm and hail will grip most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, September 23. Heavy rainfall will batter northern and eastern regions. Heavy rain and sleet are predicted for mountainous areas and eastern parts sometime, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western and southern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today. Gusting wind will hit countrywide.

Ground frost at -1°C is forecast in the north of Aktobe and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fire hazard remains extremely high in eastern, southern areas of Kyzylorda region.

Fire risk is high in Zhambyl region, in the south of Karaganda region, Ulytau region and in desert areas of Turkistan region.