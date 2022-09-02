EN
    07:15, 02 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 2

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Large anti-cyclone will keep impacting the weather in Kazakhstan on September 2. Most areas will enjoy partly sunny and dry weather. Northwestern, western and eastern regions only will see intermittent rains with thunderstorms. Some areas will be hit by strong gusts of wind. Dust storm is forecast in western areas.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu regions, in western and southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern parts of West Kazakhstan, Abai, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau regions. Akmola and Kostanay regions are also warned of high fire risk.

    Fervent heat will stay in Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay, Ulytau, Zhetysu, regions, in southern, northern areas of Zhambyl region, in southern, eastern and central parts of Karaganda region, in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



