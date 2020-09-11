Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sept 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for September 11 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the anticyclone, resulting in the weather without precipitation. Thunderstorms are forecast for the western and southern parts of the country as a result of weather fronts. Fog and wind at 15-20 mps are to hit the country locally.

Wind is to blow 15-20 mps here and there in East Kazakhstan region; fog is forecast to blanket the region locally at night and in the morning.

Wind at 15-20 mps is expected here and there in Zhambyl, Karaganda regions as well as Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions at daytime.

Fog is to coat locally Mangistau region as well as Aktobe and Pavlodar regions at night and in the morning.

Temperature is to fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius here and there in Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions at night.

High fire hazard is to persist in most of Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions as well as locally in Atyrau and Turkestan regions.