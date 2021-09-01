Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sept 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather fronts are to affect the eastern and southeastern regions of the country, brining thunderstorms as well as heavy downpours to the northeast of East Kazakhstan region. The country’s south, east, and southwest are to expect high wind, southwest – dust tides, southeast – hail, and northeast and center – fog, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorm in most parts at night and in the east and south at daytime. Fog is predicted for the region’s north in the nighttime and morning as well as wind gusting up to 15-20mps during thunderstorm.

Thunderstorm, hail, and wind reaching 17-22mps during thunderstorm are to batter the north and mountainous areas of Almaty region, and the east and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see thunderstorm with gusts of 15-20mps.

Karaganda region is to brace for thunderstorm in the east at night as well as foggy weather in the north at night and daytime.

Fog is to coat Pavlodar region in the northwest, southwest in the nighttime.

Dust tides are to batter the northeast of Mangistau region.

Ground frosts with temperature dipping as low as 2 degrees Celsius are forecast for the north of Kostanay, Akmola, northwest of North Kazakhstan, and north, east of Karaganda regions.

Heat wave is predicted for West Kazakhstan region at daytime.

High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, much of Zhambyl, Kostanay, Almaty, west, southwest of Karaganda, south of East Kazakhstan, west, northwest of Akmola, and center of Pavlodar regions.