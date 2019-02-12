Kazakhstan weather forecast for Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 12, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause snowfalls in most of Kazakhstan, while the western, northwestern, and central regions of the country will see no precipitation. Patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Almaty region, patchy fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 17-22 mps with 28 mps gusts are expected.

In Kyzylorda region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with 23 mps gusts.



North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will see a snowstorm. The wind speed will reach 15-20 meters per second.

Patchy fog is predicted in Zhambyl, Mangistau, Akmola, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions. There will be ice slick in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions. In Turkestan region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps.