Kazakhstan weather forecast for weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In East Kazakhstan region, there will be rain and snow, while Pavlodar region will see a thunderstorm and hail, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

"In the daylight hours of May 25, the direction of the 15-20 mps southerly wind in Kyzylorda region will change northwestwards and northwards. Besides, a thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon.

Scattered precipitation (rain, snow) is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions at night on May 26, and in East Kazakhstan region at night on May 27. Patchy fog, thunderstorm, hail, and gusty wind are expected.



Touches of frost are predicted in Kostanay and Aktobe regions at night on May 26 and in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions at nighttime on 26 and 27 May.