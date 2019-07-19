EN
    13:14, 19 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast: Heat to fade this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued the forecast for 20-22 July, 2019, Kazinform reports.

    «At the weekend, along with atmospheric fronts, cool and moist air from the areas of Russia’s Urals will begin to move to the northern regions of Kazakhstan. Slowly moving in southeastwards, the atmospheric fronts will cause widely scattered occasional rains, thunderstorms, strong winds, possibly, hail, and will make the heat fade away. However, in the southern regions of the country, the maximum air temperatures will still be at the level of +38... +45° С,» the weather forecasters say.

