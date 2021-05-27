Kazakhstan weather forecast: Heatwave to hit south, wind to batter north on May 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the fronts the unstable weather as well as occasional brief thunderstorms are predicted for most parts of Kazakhstan on May 27. The country is to brace in places for squall, strong wind, hail as well as dust storm in the south, Kazinform reports.

North Kazakhstan region is to see wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps and occasional squall. Hail is likely to hit.

15-20mps wind gusting up to 25mps and hail are expected in Pavlodar region as well as Zhamyl, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions during the day. Karaganda region is to brace locally for squall at daytime.

Occasional squall and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps are forecast for Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Turkestan region is to brace in places for squall, dust storm, and 15-20mps wind.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps here and there in Mangistau region as well as Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Aktobe regions at daytime. Fog is predicted locally for Mangistau region at night and in the morning, while dust storm is to batter in places Kyzylorda region at daytime.

Heatwave is to hit Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions as well as the southern part of West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions at daytime.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions, locally in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, and in some areas of Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions.