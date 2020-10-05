Kazakhstan weather forecast issued for next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The national weather forecaster has issued the three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan is to be influenced by the cold anticyclone coming from the northwest in the three coming days. It is expected that the temperature will fall below zero.

According to the forecasters, the northern and eastern regions of the country are to be affected by the northern cyclone trough, resulting in precipitation such as rains and snow. Gusting wind, ice as well as fog in the nighttime and mornings are also predicted.