ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a storm warning for Kostanay region on Wednesday.

According to the forecasters, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, snowstorm, ice, and fog are expected in Kostanay region on Wednesday.

Earlier, Kazhydromet has already warned of fog in Kyzylorda on November 7-9 and November 6-8 in Atyrau region.