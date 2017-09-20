Kazakhstan weather forecast: mainly dry with occasional showers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It will be a dry day for most areas of the country on Wednesday. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible only in the north and east.

According to the met office, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions, as well as in the afternoon in Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. In Zhambyl region, wind gusts will reach 23 m/s.

Patchy fog is expected in Atyrau and Karaganda regions. Night temperatures in these regions will drop to 2 °C.

Heat is expected across most of West Kazakhstan region on Wednesday.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, as well as some parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.