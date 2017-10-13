EN
    07:28, 13 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast: Mostly fair on Friday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most of the country's territory will enjoy sunny and dry weather on Friday. Occasional showers expected in some parts of the north-west, south, and west of Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, winds strengthening is expected in the north and south-east.

    Fog will blanket some parts of western and northern regions.

    In Almaty region, winds will strengthen up to 18-23 m/s.

    In North-Kazakhstan region, winds are expected to reach 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected overnight and in the morning.

    Fog will also blanket parts of Mangistau region.

     

