Kazakhstan weather forecast: Precipitation expected countrywide

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On much of the country's territory on Monday, the atmospheric passage will cause precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.

Forecasters also warn of winds strengthening, fog, and sleet.

Strong winds up to 18-23 m/s with gusts up to 28 m/s will hit Almaty region.

In Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay, as well as in the afternoon in South Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions, winds will reach 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected in Kostanay and Mangistau regions. Kostanay region will also see sleet on Monday.

According to the forecasters, fog and sleet are expected on Monday in Akmola, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions on Monday.