Kazakhstan weather forecast: Rain, snow and fog expected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Precipitation is expected on most of the country's territory on Tuesday, according to Kazhydromet.

Rain to snow, in some areas heavy snow, is expected in Kostanay region overnight.

Some precipitation is also possible in the afternoon in some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.

Rains, fog, and strong winds up to 17 m/s are expected in some parts of Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions on Tuesday.

Patchy fog is forecast for Almaty region overnight.

Rains and fog are expected in Atyrau, Mangistau, as well as in most parts of West Kazakhstan regions on Tuesday.

Strong winds up to 16 m/s, fog, as well as precipitation in the form of rain to snow are expected in Aktobe region.