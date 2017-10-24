EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:21, 24 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast: Rain, snow and fog expected

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Precipitation is expected on most of the country's territory on Tuesday, according to Kazhydromet.

    Rain to snow, in some areas heavy snow, is expected in Kostanay region overnight.

    Some precipitation is also possible in the afternoon in some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.

    Rains, fog, and strong winds up to 17 m/s are expected in some parts of Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions on Tuesday.

    Patchy fog is forecast for Almaty region overnight.

    Rains and fog are expected in Atyrau, Mangistau, as well as in most parts of West Kazakhstan regions on Tuesday.

    Strong winds up to 16 m/s, fog, as well as precipitation in the form of rain to snow are expected in Aktobe region.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!