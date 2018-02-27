EN
    08:55, 27 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast: Stiff wind moves in

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather will rule the day across most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, February 27. Chances of precipitation will be high in some parts of the country. Only eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. 

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, stiff wind, blizzard, black ice and fog will be observed countrywide.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps is forecast for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions and in some parts - 30 mps.

    Icy conditions will persist on the roads in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Akmola, and Atyrau regions.

    Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, Karaganda, and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.
    Blizzard is expected in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

