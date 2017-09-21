Kazakhstan weather forecast: storm warning issued for two regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for South Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

According to the forecasters, on September 22 in South-Kazakhstan region north-easterly winds will increase to 15-20 m/s.

Scattered thunderstorms and strong northeasterly to southeasterly winds of up to 15-20 m/s are expected on September 22-23 in West Kazakhstan region.

Strong winds with gusts up to 18 m/s are also expected in Uralsk.