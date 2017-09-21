EN
    17:39, 21 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather forecast: storm warning issued for two regions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for South Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

    According to the forecasters, on September 22 in South-Kazakhstan region north-easterly winds will increase to 15-20 m/s.

    Scattered thunderstorms and strong northeasterly to southeasterly winds of up to 15-20 m/s are expected on September 22-23 in West Kazakhstan region.

    Strong winds with gusts up to 18 m/s are also expected in Uralsk.

     

