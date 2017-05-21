EN
    11:20, 21 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan weather: heavy showers in west, chilling in east

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 21, no precipitation is expected in most parts of the country, except for the west, southwest and northwest as these regions will see unsteady weather with wind strengthening and thunder showers, Kazhydromet reports.

    In Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions thunderstorms and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected. In addition, it will be foggy in Mangystau region.

    The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Aktobe an North Kazakhstan regions.

    As to the east of the country, in some districts the night temperature will go down to -2 degrees Centigrade.

     

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
