Kazakhstan weather: Patchy fog, strong wind predicted on Jan 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The unstable weather pattern persists in most of Kazakhstan on January 5. As a result, there will be precipitation. Patchy fog, ice slick, and strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts, Patchy fog is expected in the morning.

In Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan regions, patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are predicted.



East Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, blowing snow, and 15-20 mps wind.

In Atyrau region, there will be patchy fog and ice slick.



Patchy fog is also expected in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.