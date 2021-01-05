Kazakhstan weather: storm alerts in effect for 4 rgns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings have been issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

On January 6-8, occasional fog is forecast for Zhambyl region and Taraz city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog is to coat some areas of West Kazakhstan region on January 6. Uralsk city is to brace for fog at night and in the morning of January 6. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Severe frost with temperature dropping as low as -40 degrees Celsius in places is to linger in East Kazakhstan region at night.

Easterly wind reaching 15-20mps here and there is forecast for North Kazakhstan region at night. Petropavlovsk city is to see easterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at night of January 6. Probability of storm is 90-95%.