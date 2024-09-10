Kazakhstan, WEC eye joint efforts to preserve cultural heritage

Kazakh Tourism and Sport Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov held a meeting with President of the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) Bilal Erdoğan within the 5th World Nomad Games taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the ministry.

During the meeting, the Kazakh minister highlighted the importance of the World Nomad Games in promoting ethnosport movement and conserving the cultural heritage. Myrzabossynov stressed that the World Ethnosport Confederation actively supports initiatives to hold ethnosport events, sports traditions as well as their integration into modern sports programs.

The World Nomad Games are the important event in the Turkic world, revealing the results of persistent work our athletes do over many years. One of the tasks of the Confederation is to revive and promote traditional sports of peoples of the world, said the Kazakh minister.

The sides discussed further cooperation and exchange of experiences in holding ethnosport events as well as implementing joint projects, aimed at promoting ethnic sports among youth.

In conclusion, Myrzabossynov thanked Bilal Erdoğan for his visit and added that close cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Ethnosport Confederation will be a solid foundation for further development of ethnic sports, strengthening of cultural ties and conserving historic heritage for future generations.

To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana is hosting the 5th World Nomad Games.

World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) President Bilal Erdoğan was among the guests delivering their welcome speeches at the opening of the 5th World Nomad Games.