NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championship kicks off in Kazakhstan on March 11. More than 300 athletes from around the country applied for the event to be held online, Olympic.kz reports.

It will last until March 17.

«Since March we have started preparing for the Asian Championship ahead. The coaching staff has already selected 17 athletes. Their names will be made public following the results of the country’s championship,» chief coach of the Kazakh team Bakhyt Akhmetov said.

The Asian Championship is slated for April this year.