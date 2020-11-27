Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championships, Day 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Day 6 of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championships moving online came to an end with the following results:

Renat Baudarbekov (Kostanay region) lifted a total of 344 kg (149+195) in the men’s 89 kg. Arystanbek Zhakansha (Kyzylorda region) lifted the weight of 342 kg (148+194) while Mikhail Makeyev (Kostanay region) lifted 315 kg (140+175).

On November 26 women completed their competitions with Almaty region placed on top scoring 446 points. Kyzylorda region finished second with 228 points while East Kazakhstan gaining 214 points rounded up the top three.