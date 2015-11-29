Kazakhstan weightlifting team ranks 3rd in Houston World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national team ranks the third following the World Weightlifting Championship held in Houston, U.S.

According to Sports.kz, the team has won 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals, thus falling behind China (6-4-0) and Russia (3-3-3).

Recall that, gold medals were grabbed by Nijat Rahimov (men’s 77 kg) and Alexander Zaichikov (men’s 105 kg). Silver medals were won by Zhazira Zhapparkul (women’s 69 kg) and Almas Uteshov (men’s 94 kg). Zhassulan Kydyrbayev got a bronze in men’s 94 kg.