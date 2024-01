ASTANA. KAZINFORM 618 infants were born on the New Year 's Eve the countrywide, Kazinform reports referring to the Healthcare Ministry's press service.

Almaty takes the lead with 106 babies born there on the last day of 2018. Then comes Almaty region, 66 babies were born there, while Astana welcomed 51 newborns.



It is noteworthy, 768 babies were born in Kazakhstan on December 31, 2017.