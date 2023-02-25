Kazakhstan welcomes China's position on political settlement of Ukraine crisis, Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry released a statement on the position of the People’s Republic of China on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes position of the People’s Republic of China on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis that deserves support as contributing to the cessation of bloodshed on the basis of territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of states in accordance with the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

We believe there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to this problem, exceptionally on the basis of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

We call on the parties involved in the military conflict to show good will, cease hostilities and sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible, and on the international community to do everything possible to contribute to a diplomatic solution of the situation.

Kazakhstan also stresses the similarity of the approaches of the two countries to solving topical problems of our time as outlined in the Global Security Initiative Concept Paper by the People’s Republic of China.

Photo: gov.kz