Kazakhstan welcomes de-escalation zones deal in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a statement following the results of the agreement on the de-escalation zones for southwest Syria reached between Russia and the United States, the MFA press service reports.

Kazakhstan welcomes the recent arrangements regarding de-escalation zones in the southwest of Syria agreed by the Russian Federation and the United States of America.

The ceasefire in the provinces of Deraa, Suweida and Quneitra, that went into effect on July 9, 2017, is yet another practical step towards a comprehensive cessation of hostilities all over Syria.

We call on all forces standing for the soonest resolution of the Syrian conflict, including the Government of Syria and the armed opposition, to be fully committed to the ceasefire regime, the Kazakh MFA's statement says.

The Kazakh MFA expresses its hope for further development of the meaningful cooperation between Russia, the USA and all other interested parties for the sake of restoration of peace and stability in Syria.

Kazakhstan expresses its resounding support for the Geneva peace talks on Syria under the auspices of the United Nations and counts on arriving at specific solutions within the political process for resolving the Syrian crisis.

The Republic of Kazakhstan is ready to carry on ensuring the continuation of the peace negotiations for strengthening the ceasefire regime in Syria within the Astana Process.