    16:41, 08 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan welcomes decision on inclusion of karate into Tokyo Olympic program

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Karate Federation has high hopes for the Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

    "Karate has tried to be included into the Olympic Games program since the moment it was announced to be non-Olympic sport in 1985. This year is symbolic for us, because it's when the dream of millions of karatekas to go to the Olympic Games came true," Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Karate Federation Zhastalap Sanauov told at the CCS press conference.

    "At the recent Asian Games the national team of Kazakhstan won two gold, three silver and one bronze medals. These figures are very promising. Moreover, this sport is very popular in Kazakhstan," Zh. Sanauov told.

    In total, there are about 20 thousand people going in for karate in Kazakhstan.

     

     

