Kazakhstan welcomes Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iran’s nuclear programme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan welcomes the agreement reached on 14 July 2015 in Vienna between Iran and the six international mediators regarding a joint action plan on the Iranian nuclear programme.

This is a historic accord which will significantly strengthen regional and international security. The agreement will contribute to the normalisation of relations between Iran and the international community. It will have a positive impact on the economic and social development of all countries in the region, and will further strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran. Strict implementation of this plan will enhance the nuclear non-proliferation agenda. It will also help each member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty exercise their lawful right to engage in peaceful nuclear activity, provided there is strict compliance with the provisions of the Treaty and IAEA requirements. As the host of two rounds of talks in 2013, initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan is proud to have made a practical contribution to the negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, encouraging an atmosphere of trust between Iran and the P5+1 and contributing to achievement of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Kazakhstan has consistently advocated for peaceful dialogue and negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. Today's historic agreement is further evidence that diplomacy is the only way to resolve complex international issues.