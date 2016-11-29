Kazakhstan welcomes Moldova’s intention to join EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan welcomes Moldova's aspiration to be a member country of the Eurasian Economic Union, according to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who said it in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

“Being a presiding country of the Eurasian Economic Union, I welcome this aspiration of Moldova. If we receive such a proposition, we will thoroughly discuss this issue,” N.Nazarbayev noted.

“Actually, when we come to think of it in the longer term, the entire Europe, primarily Russia, will need us, of course, for the development of future. And we need Europe. Everyone is striving to communicate, at least in economy. They need our resources and we need their technologies. We should unite these two components,” said the Head of State.

The EEU is the international integration economic union established on the ground of the Customs Union and the Common Economic Space functioning from January 1, 2015. Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are the member countries of the EEU.