Kazakhstan Wildlife Photo Contest calls for entries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry and National Geographic Qazaqstan co-organized the 1st Kazakhstan Wildlife Photo Contest with a prize fund of KZT 1.5 mln.

The jury for the 1st national photo contest will consist of professional international and Kazakhstani photographers, experts and mass media. It is open to all photographers aged 18 and above. The works should be submitted between February 1 and April 15, 2021.

