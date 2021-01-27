EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:07, 27 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan Wildlife Photo Contest calls for entries

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry and National Geographic Qazaqstan co-organized the 1st Kazakhstan Wildlife Photo Contest with a prize fund of KZT 1.5 mln.

    The jury for the 1st national photo contest will consist of professional international and Kazakhstani photographers, experts and mass media. It is open to all photographers aged 18 and above. The works should be submitted between February 1 and April 15, 2021.

    For more details go to


    Tags:
    Environment Mass media
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!