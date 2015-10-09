Kazakhstan will act according to free trade zone agreement in cooperation with Ukraine - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will act in accordance with the agreement on free trade zone signed within the CIS, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the briefing upon completion of the meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Akorda.

"Like I said earlier, we have discussed the issue regarding the supplies of Kazakhstani coal to Ukraine. Secondly, we have always had good cooperation in terms of energy equipment produced in Ukraine, at the Kharkov plant in particular. Our power plants have always used turbines produced in Ukraine. We will continue to cooperate in this sphere with Ukraine," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President also noted that Kazakhstan would act in accordance with the agreement on free trade zone in cooperation with Ukraine.