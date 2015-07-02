EN
    11:24, 02 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan will begin implementation of National Plan since January 1, 2016 - N. Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There is a task to change legislation by the end of 2015 to begin implementation of the National Plan since January 1, 2016, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told in the documentary-interview broadcast on Khabar channel.

    "According to the World Bank, we now qualify as a medium-developed country. It is not bad, it is even good. We are ahead of many. Now we have set a task to join the top 30 most developed countries. So, it is time to work, no time to rest. It is the reason we've developed our new economic policy. Everybody is saying now that five institutional reforms is the right decision," the Head State said.

    According to the President, this huge work is now being done for the good of the country and the nation.

    "Our task is to make all the necessary changes of the legislation by the end of the year to begin implementation of the National Plan since January 1, 2016," the President added.

