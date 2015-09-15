Kazakhstan will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and Tajikistan – N. Nazarbayev

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan stands for the stable, secure, and predictable Afghanistan and sustainable economic development of the country, this has been stated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at today's extended meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Dushanbe.

"We continue to provide technical, humanitarian assistance to Kabul, annually delivering food, fuel, medicine to the country, and teaching young Afghan specialties in Kazakhstan's educational institutions. As for today, 140 people have already finished studying in our country, 730 continue to study," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the security environment in the Central Asian region is seriously affected by the situation in Afghanistan. The Head of State stressed that despite the difficulties of the world economy, Kazakhstan will continue to help its allies. "We must take into account the fact that Tajikistan is at the forefront of the fight against the spread of terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking. This year Kazakhstan has delivered to the brotherly country food and construction materials worth $2.7 million," N. Nazarbayev said.