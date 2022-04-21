Kazakhstan will enhance work on uninterrupted international transit traffic – Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year the Boao Forum for Asia is held under the theme of «The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future,» Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

In his video address, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov noted that the Kazakh government implements a number of economic reforms aimed at ensuring quality growth of Kazakhstanis’ well-being.

«In March this year, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an extensive program of political reforms aimed at constructing New Kazakhstan. The national plan providing for the implementation of significant political reforms and a comprehensive package of immediate anti-crisis measures was approved. The measures enabled to ensure the realization of social obligations of the State and form a favourable domestic environment for sustainable development,» said Smailov addressing the plenary session of the Boao Forum for Asia via video.

The Kazakh PM noted that the Forum’s theme fully reflects the world community’s concern over the development in the post-pandemic period. In its turn, Kazakhstan is interested in promptly overcoming the crises, and restoring stable international economic ties. In this regard, the Kazakh Government supports the WHO strategy to ensure global vaccination against COVID-19 and develop a set of rules for fair distribution of vaccines and therapeutics.

Smilov also pointed to the importance of maintaining high-level cooperation within the One Belt, One Road initiative.

«As a key link of the Silk Road Economic Belt Kazakhstan will enhance the work on uninterrupted international transit traffic. We propose foreign partners to actively tap into the use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route which is in line with the high shipment safety rules and capable of meeting the demand for transcontinental cargo deliveries in the world fully,» said the Head of the Kazakh government.

Joining the online forum were the Heads of State of Israel, the Philippines, Mongolia, Nepal, as well as the Prime Ministers of Laos, and heads of international organizations.

The Boao Forum for Asia is to take place for three days.