    20:16, 10 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan willing to export its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine abroad

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s QazVac against COVID-19 may be included in the list of vaccines authorized for emergency use by the WHO, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a meeting of the Foreign Investors’ Council the President reiterated that Kazakhstan is among a few countries that could make and produce its own QazVac vaccine against COVID-19 thanks to its scientific capacity.

    He also told about his meeting with the WHO head he had last week.

    «Just last week, I had a meeting with the WHO Director-General. The organization is to consider inclusion of QazVac in its list of vaccines authorized for emergency use,» he said.

    He added that the country is willing to rev up the production of its vaccine against COVID-19 and export it abroad.


