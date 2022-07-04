EN
    21:15, 04 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 11 gold medals at Elorda Cup int'l boxing tournament

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxers won a total of 11 gold medals at the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Two more Kazakhstanis Abzal Kuttybekov and Aibek Oralbai won gold medals - in the men's 86kg and 92kg, respectively - at the Elorda Cup.

    Another Kazakhstani Damir Toibai settled for silver at the tournament.

    Earlier Kazakhstani Termirtas Zhussupov (48kg), Saken Bibossinov (51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (54kg), Serik Temirzhanov (57kg), Samatali Toltayev (60kg), Mukhamedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (70kg), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (71kg), and Nurbek Oralbai (80kg) claimed gold medals.

    Photo: sports.kz



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
