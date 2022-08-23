Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at 2022 IMMAF Youth World Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 2022 IMMAF World Youth MMA Championships for 14-15 and 16-17-year-olds wrapped up in Abu-Dhabi, the UAE, Kazinform cites the press service of the MMA Kazakhstan Unified Federation.

The event gathered 479 athletes from 42 countries. The Kazakhstani national team was made up of 20 athletes.

Chingiz Zhussupov of Kazakhstan won all his bouts to claim the world champion title.

Kazakhstani Ayazhan Yergentai, Samat Tulegenov, Pavel Karabanov, and Dmitriy Zhizhin took home silver medals.

Zhaniya Tuleubayeva, Shyngyskhan Tursunkhanov, and Ayaulym Aubakir settled for bronze.

Kazakhstan was put eight in the medal standing of the 2022 IMMAF World Youth MMA Championships.