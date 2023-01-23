Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games

LAKE PLACID. KAZINFORM Kazakh team grabbed 11 medals at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Winter University Games, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The athletes won three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the event.

Gold medalists are biathletes Vadim Kurales and Bekentay Turlubekov, as well flying skier Danil Vassilyev.

Silver medals were won by biathlete Alexander Mukhin, flying skiers Danil Vassilyev and Sergey Tkachenko (team event), short-trackers in mixed team relay (Yana Khan, Malika Yermek, Alina Azhgaliyeva, Alisher Abulkatimov, Adil Galiakhmetov and Yerkebulan Shamukhanov).

Biathlete Alexander Mukhin, skier Kseniya Shalygina, and women’s ski team (Aisha Rakisheva, Nadezhda Stepashkina and Kseniya Shalygina), as well as men’s ice hockey team took bronze medals.

Photo: sports.kz