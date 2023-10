Assem Orynbai of Kazakhstan won bronze in the women's individual skeet shooting finals at the Asian Games 2023, while another Kazakh shooter Olga Panarina finished fourth, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

As earlier reported, Assem Orynbai, Olga Panarina and Zoya Kravchenko secured the first gold in the team skeet shooting event adding the 11th medal to the country’s tally.