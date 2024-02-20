EN
    Kazakhstan wins 12 medals at XI Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran

    Kazakh athletes claimed 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals at the XI Asian Indoor Athletics Championships hosted by Tehran Feb 17-19, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    On the final day of the event, the Kazakh team finished first in two 4*400m Relay Short Track events.

    Andrey Sokolov, Elnor Mukhitdinov, Yefim Tarassov, and Vyacheslav Zems clinched gold medals in men’s competition. As for women’s team, gold medals were brought by Adelina Zems, Anna Shumilo, Mariya Shuvalova and Kristina Kondrashova.

    Earlier, Yelizaveta Matveyeva and David Yefremov grabbed gold medals in high jumping and men’s 60m hurdles respectively.

    Silver medalists are Ivan Ivanov (shot put) and Olga Safronova (women’s 60m).

    Bronze medals went to Ayana Bolatbekkyzy (women’s 1500m), Mariya Yefremova (women’s triple jump), Akbayan Nurmamet (women’s 800m), Alina Chistyakova (all-around competition), Yefim Tarassov (men’s 400m), and Maxim Frolovskiy (men’s 300m).

    29 athletes represented Kazakhstan at the event.

    Last year, the national team won 6 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals at the same competition held at Qazaqstan Track-and-Field Arena in Astana.

