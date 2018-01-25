EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:43, 25 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 17 Olympic skiing licenses

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Ski Federation (FIS) has confirmed 17 Olympic quotas for Kazakh athletes, Sportinform cites the NOC of Kazakhstan.

    For the upcoming Winter Olympic Games, the Kazakhstan National Olympic Team has gained 6 cross-country skiing licenses: two licenses for men, two for women, and two more licenses that will be distributed by the coaching staff.

    In Alpine skiing, we have now two quotas: 1 male and 1 female.

    As to ski jumping, one Kazakh athlete obtained a license.

    In freestyle skiing, the quotas were confirmed for three mogul skiers - two men and one woman. Besides, Kazakhstan obtained five freestyle aerials licenses (1 male and 4 female athletes).

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!