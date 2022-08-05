EN
    20:39, 05 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 1st gold at 2022 Asian Judo Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Daniyar Shamshayev of Kazakhstan won gold at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships held at the Zhakssylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Daniyar Shamshayev claimed the 73kg gold after beating Uzbek Murodzhon Yuldoshev by ippon.

    The Kazakhstani team has so far won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships.


    Photo: www.facebook.com/kazjudoteam
