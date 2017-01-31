EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:45, 31 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 1st gold at Universiade 2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh biathlete Alina Raikova has just made history at the 28th Winter Universiade by collecting the first gold medal for Kazakhstan in Women's 15km Individual event, Kazinform has learnt from fisu.net.

    Despite heavy snowfall in Almaty, Baikova managed to cover the distance in 59:48.7.

    Silver went to another Kazakh biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya who finished with the result of 1:02:09.8.

    Ukrainian Nadiia Bielkina settled for bronze (1:02:12.3).

    It should be noted that Kazakh biathletes Darya Ussanova and Yelizaveta Belchenko rounded out the top 5 of the race.

    nullnullnullnullnullnullnullnullnullnullnullnullnullnull 

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty Kazakhstan Sport 2017 Winter Universiade Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!