Kazakhstan wins 1st gold at Universiade 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh biathlete Alina Raikova has just made history at the 28th Winter Universiade by collecting the first gold medal for Kazakhstan in Women's 15km Individual event, Kazinform has learnt from fisu.net.

Despite heavy snowfall in Almaty, Baikova managed to cover the distance in 59:48.7.



Silver went to another Kazakh biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya who finished with the result of 1:02:09.8.



Ukrainian Nadiia Bielkina settled for bronze (1:02:12.3).



It should be noted that Kazakh biathletes Darya Ussanova and Yelizaveta Belchenko rounded out the top 5 of the race.



