EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 10 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wins 1st medal in taekwondo at Islamic Solidary Games

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan won its first medal in taekwondo at the Islamic Solidary Games in Konya, Turkiye, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhasurbek Klychov was third in the 54kg taekwondo event at the Islamic Solidary Games.

    The Kazakhstani taekwondo player was victorious over Moroccan and Saudi Arabian athletes to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, where Zhasurbek was defeated by a Nigerian.


    Photo: olympic.kz



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!