Bakbergen Aliaskarov of Kazakhstan won gold in the men’s 75 kg finals at the Duisenkul Shopokov Memorial Tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Another Kazakh boxer Aman Kazankapov eliminated local Erkin Adylbek Uulu, three-time bronze medalist of the Asian Championships, in the men’s 86 kg final bout by a split decision 4:1.